Ashley Waddell, second-place winner of Rotary’s district speech contest, is shown presented her speech to members of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club on Feb. 28. The South Greene High School senior was presented a $500 scholarship during the school’s awards day on May 17 by Danny Gaby, of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club for her second-place finish in the contest, which included entrants from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Ashley Waddell, a senior at South Greene High School, was the recipient of $500 scholarship from the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club.
A check presentation was made to Waddell by Greeneville Noon Rotarian Danny Gaby during a school-wide awards day event May 17 at South Greene.
Waddell was given the award for placing second in Rotary’s district-wide speech contest held in November, a club announcement says. The speech contest, which had entrants from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, was part of a regional Rotary Youth Leadership event. Waddell attended the event along with more than 80 high school juniors and seniors. The speech contest winners were determined by fellow attendees.
Waddell was later invited by the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club to present her speech during the group’s Feb. 8 meeting at Tusculum University.
Club officials note that during the speech contest, entrants were asked to address Rotary’s “24-word Four-Way Test,” which was adopted in 1943 by Rotary International as a guide for Rotarians’ business, professional and personal lives. The test encourages people to ask the following four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
