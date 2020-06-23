The Greeneville Noon Rotary Club’s newly-installed officers and board members gather at the civic club’s second in-person meeting since Zoom video conference calls replaced regular weekly meetings during the COVID pandemic. President Daniel Hawk, second from right, holds the white “ceremonial spatula” that was used in the “passing of the gavel” ceremony from past-president Maria Grimm on the far right. Grimm chuckled, “The real gavel didn’t make it to the ceremony” at Hardin Park’s Rotary Pavilion June 16. From left are Brandon Farmer, director; Wendy Peay, secretary; Vicki Culbertson, director; Pauline Adams, director; Paul Mauney, president-elect; Brant Fitzpatrick, treasurer; Brian Cutshall, director; Hawk, president; and Grimm, outgoing president. Not pictured is Sue Ritter, director.