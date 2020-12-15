Noon Rotary Readies For 100th Anniversary

Members of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club Board of Directors discuss plans for their club’s 100th anniversary. The board met Nov. 13 via Zoom video conferencing. The centennial celebration will be conducted virtually in December to observe social distancing, said President Daniel Hawk (second row, first on left). The Greeneville Sun will distribute a 12-page section on the anniversary for distribution inside the Dec. 19 newspaper, Hawk said. To learn more about the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club and their local celebration, visit