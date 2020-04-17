The Knights of Columbus, Council #6784, and Notre Dame Catholic Church of Greeneville are sponsoring a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive in May.
The drive will run for two weeks, starting on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt Bethel Rd., Greeneville TN 37745.
All donors must preregister on the Medic website, tndonor.org/donor/schedules/city. Choose Greeneville in the city box to view available appointments. The site will only show open and available times.
The drive will conducted according to CDC guidelines for social distancing.