The Knights of Columbus, Council #6784, and Notre Dame Catholic Church of Greeneville are sponsoring a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive in May.

The drive will run for two weeks, starting on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt Bethel Rd., Greeneville TN 37745.

All donors must preregister on the Medic website, tndonor.org/donor/schedules/city. Choose Greeneville in the city box to view available appointments. The site will only show open and available times.

The drive will conducted according to CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Recommended for you