Missionary Don M. Rasmussen’s novel, “Atalia,” fills in a possible backstory of the Samaritan woman at the well who meets Jesus Christ and finds her life radically changed. Publisher Espada Editores, based in Bogota, Colombia, recently released the book in Spanish. The English version is set to release next year.
Rasmussen, a pastor and former missionary in Colombia, portrays Atalia as the daughter of wealthy parents who experiences a personal tragedy that profoundly alters the direction of her life.
Dennyr Florez, who attends church in Greeneville, recently read the novel. She said, “It’s a very good book to read if you know the story of the Samaritan woman. The plot is very good. You don’t want to put it down.”
Isabel Hall, who also attends church, in Greeneville, said “It was great. It really displayed true brokenness and God’s love. His love really puts us back together.”
Rasmussen continues to pastor and serves as director of Missionary Companion Ministries, which he established in the early 80s. The organization supports about 70 missionaries, most of them couples, who work around the world.
Rasmussen moved to the Tusculum area with his wife, Cheryl, who also works for Missionary Companion Ministries, one year ago, after living in Fayetteville, North Carolina, for 18 years.
Their many years of experience in Bogota working with young drug addicts and other marginalized people helped Rasmussen develop the story of Atalia for his novel.
Rasmussen spent two years writing “Atalia” in English. It was then translated into the current Spanish edition. A sequel to “Atalia,” which goes into depth about what happens following her encounter with Jesus, is due out next year.
Rasmussen is currently working with an American editor in Knoxville on the English version of his novel, to be titled “Athaliah,” and “reconfiguring” parts of it.
This book is a wonderful evangelistic tool,” he said, noting that no one starts life with the desire to become a drug addict, or a thief or a prostitute. “Many of the events in the book come right from life’s circumstances experienced by the youth in Colombia we met over the years.
“The whole point of my novel is how the Lord can raise someone from the depths of despair to a place of purpose and influence.”
The novel “Atalia” can be purchased by going to the website donmrasmussen.com. The Kindle version of the book has been discounted to $7.99 and the paperback version to $10.99 through Dec. 31.