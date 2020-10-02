Popcorn lovers can rejoice. October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a seasonal celebration of one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods. Whether stovetop, microwave or ready-to-eat, Americans consume 15 billion quarts — 47 quarts per person — each year of this wholesome, whole grain snack.
For more than 30 years, National Popcorn Poppin’ Month has been celebrated in October. It became official in 1999, when then Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman proclaimed October as National Popcorn Poppin’ Month.
While every day is a great day for celebrating popcorn, the month of October is important because of the popcorn harvest, which takes place each fall across the Midwest. Having been long regarded as a sign of good times, popcorn has found a new appreciation by today’s lean and green consumer. Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn is also non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and naturally low in fat and calories, which makes it an easy fit for the dietary conscious. And it’s budget-friendly. A quart of popped popcorn costs as little as 15 cents.
Add in popcorn’s irresistible smell, taste, and versatility and it’s easy to understand its popularity. With so many different ways to eat it — plain, buttery, or loaded with goodies — popcorn always fits the mood or occasion.
So, pop up a bowl and join the Popcorn Poppin’ Month celebration.
Caramel Apple
Popcorn
Serves: 5
Ingredients:
8 cups popped popcorn
2 cups crispy apple chips, whole or broken into pieces
1/4 cup apple cider
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tbsp butter
1 tbsp corn syrup
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp salt
Directions:
1. In large bowl, toss together popcorn and apple chips.
2. Combine cider, sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium heavy-bottomed saucepan set over medium heat. Bring to boil.
3. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until sugar is dissolved and caramel is thickened slightly.
4. Remove from heat; stir in cinnamon and nutmeg. Let cool for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Pour over popcorn; toss with salt.
Bacon Jalapeño
Popcorn
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
8 cups popped popcorn, hot
4 slices bacon, chopped
2 tbsp butter
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Directions:
Heat skillet. Set over medium-low heat; cook bacon for 5 to 8 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate to drain. Wipe pan with paper towel.
Add butter, jalapeños and salt to pan; cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until jalapeños are very tender.
In large bowl, toss together hot popped popcorn, bacon, jalapeños, and Parmesan, if using.
Tips:
• Substitute butter with olive oil or a small amount of the bacon fat.
• Omit 1 jalapeño pepper for less spice.
More than 200 additional photographs, recipes, fun facts and video recipes are available at www.popcorn.org.