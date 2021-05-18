Barbara Rosalie O’Dell, of Upland Avenue in Greeneville, will celebrate her 96th birthday with her family on Saturday, May 22.
Barbara was born in Ipswich, England, on May 23, 1925. She married an American Soldier and came to America in 1947. She lived most of her life in Quinwood, West Virginia until she came to live with her daughter Rosalie and family and has lived in Greeneville for 31 years.
Barbara has five children, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.