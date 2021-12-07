The Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. will host Old Blue Springs Day on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church and cemetery, 920 Main St. in Mosheim. The Association was organized in September 2015 to care for this historic place. Members of the Association will be on site to “show off” what is happening at Blue Springs and to answer any questions, a release says.
Blue Springs Church is standing proud, straight and tall these days. The church is standing on a new, strong foundation next to the Blue Springs Cemetery. They have stood together since before 1811. The present church was built in 1893.
Everyone is invited to stop by and see what is happening at this historic place, the release says. The first phase of restoration on the church has been completed by Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, with three phases to follow as funds become available. The cemetery has been restored and is receiving maintenance.
Many items will be offered for sale including two history books compiled by Carolyn Gregg: “History of Blue Springs Lutheran Church & Cemetery 1811-2016” and “Blue Springs Church, Community and Colleges.” Books are $20 each the day of the event and $25 each if they are mailed. “Some Things Close Home” by the late Bob Hurley, will also be available for $10 and $15 mailed. These books are also available at Mosheim Town Hall and Mosheim Library. Photographs of the church by Scott Carpenter, paintings by Robert Whittenburg and the late Jeff Cox, church magnets, mugs, postcards and many other items are available.
All proceeds benefit Blue Springs Historical Association. The Association is a 501 ©(3) designation and all donations are considered tax exempt under IRS guidelines, according to the release.
The Association expressed thanks to many donors, corporate sponsors, civic and church sponsors and the Tennessee Historical Commission for a grant.
Continued support is needed to complete the restoration of the Blue Springs building and for the maintenance of the cemetery. Contributions may be mailed to Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc., 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.