“The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids” is back with an all-new, full-color edition filled with amazing animals, weird weather, perplexing puzzles, cool comics, grand adventures, and awesome activities. Created for everyone ages 8 and up, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids,” Vol. 9, is now available everywhere that books and magazines are sold for $9.95 USD/$10.95 CAD.
From the editors of “The Old Farmer’s Almanac”—the experts on delivering wit and wisdom with a side of fun—“The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids,” Vol. 9, takes a page from its “parent” publication by covering a cornucopia of topics, including astronomy, weather, farm life, gardening, nature, pets, food, sports, health, and, of course, moving and motivating stories about kids from around the world and all walks of life.
“The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids,” Vol. 9, is easy to spot in the wild with its spectacular cover, a tiger with gorgeous amber eyes enticing readers to pick up a copy and explore. Here’s a peek at what’s inside:
- A few simple ideas to help prove that kindness is contagious, whether at home or school or among neighbors and friends.
- A comic strip retelling of the wicked cold Ice Bowl. This 1967 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys froze the players, the field, and 50,000 fans as eyelids iced over, hot beverages became ice cubes, and the refs’ metal whistles stuck solid to their lips!
- Stories of young treasure hunters, including the 12-year-old who found “Thor’s Hammer” on an island in Germany.
- The good and gross about blood, plus how the nose knows how to smell trouble.
- The stinky, blinding truth behind living in space. And that’s just for people lucky enough not to be allergic to the Moon.
- An all-access look at the Olympics, with stories of the youngest-ever competitor (just 10-years-old!), the Jamaican bobsled team, pole vaulters who “split” the silver and bronze medals, and the world’s most decorated Olympian, Simone Biles.
- All the Presidents’ pets, including Billy the Opossum, Rebecca the Raccoon, and a squirrel named Pete.
- A menu of breakfast options from all over the world! Why settle for plain ol’ oatmeal when you could have Brazilian cheese puffs, plantain fritters from Peru, or catfish noodle soup, a common morning treat in Myanmar?
- Loads of animal friends: stunningly gorgeous (but deadly!) frogs, hardworking dogs, the humble bumblebee, and big cats, including the Almanac for Kids kitty cover star.
- The side effects of super cold weather, including ghost apples and falling iguanas!
- How a generation of young people — inspired by Greta Thunberg — might just find a way to save the planet.
- How to forecast the weather by observing bees, cats, cows, squirrels, and other furry, fuzzy, or creepy, crawly critters.
- Kid-approved recipes that bring flavorful eats with a side helping of fun. Consider: Baked Potato Mice, Banana Sushi, and Tropical Fruit Trees.
- Terrific tutorials on the basics of sign language and how a comic strip comes to life.
All of this awaits inside the brand-new “Almanac for Kids,” plus tons of fun activities like creating a cloud in a jar, crafting a pinecone critter, pursuing pareidolia (that is, spotting objects that look like something else), and growing trash can potatoes, not to mention word searches, coloring pages, and more, a release says.
As always, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids” was created for young folks to enjoy on their own or with a parent, grandparent, older sibling, or educator.