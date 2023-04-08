The Old Oak Festival will return to the campus of Tusculum University on April 22-23.
Festival hours will be Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free, and most activities have no charge.
This year's event will have 20 food vendors and more than 50 vendors selling a variety of items. There will also be live music on tap both days of the festival.
Returning this year will be Old Oak Show & Shine Classic Car Show on Saturday.
New activities this year include a model train show, sword fighting, axe throwing and an outdoor painting event featuring the iconic Old Oak Tree, after which the festival is named.
Those who want further entertainment on Saturday can remain on campus after the festival concludes for the day and attend the “5 X 10 Plays” in the Behan Arena Theatre on the lower level of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. Another performance of the “5 X 10 Plays” will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.
This event, presented by Theatre-at-Tusculum in association with the university’s English and Languages Department contains five plays that last about 10 minutes each. Admission to the theater production for both days are $15 for ages 13-59, $12 for those 60 and older and $5 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased at https://arts.tusculum.edu/.
Festival sponsors to date are Eastman Credit Union, Imerys and Premium Waters. Any organization or individual interested in becoming a sponsor can call Kidwell at 423-636-7303.
Additional details about the Old Oak Festival will appear in this Wednesday's Accent section.