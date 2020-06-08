Kingsport, TN – Calling all artists, artisans, creatives, and craftspeople of all trades! Applications are being tak en for those wishing to exhibit in this 3-day event, taking place on November 13-15 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
“The Christmas Connection – Artistic Creations Fair” is sponsored by the City of Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and is celebrating its 41st year of artistic creations in 2020, a release says. A very well established cultural event in Kingsport, the event hosts the region’s best craftspeople, artisans, artists, and creatives. People from the region and beyond look forward to The Christmas Connection year after year.
Application deadline is July 1. There is no cost to apply. Christmas Connection is by invitation only. All applications are reviewed by a selection committee, taking various factors into consideration in order to create a high quality, attractive show having a good mix of artistic and crafting creations.
This year’s Christmas Connection will take place the second weekend in November, due to elections being held the first week at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
Dates and hours will be:
- Fri., Nov. 13: Noon–7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 14: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 15: Noon–4 p.m.
To access the vendor application from the city website, and for more information visit https://arts.KingsportTN.gov