Optimist Club Awards Scholarships

On Aug. 8, the Greeneville Optimist Club met at Casa Guerrero to present the 2021 Donaldean Renner Scholarships to two local students.
Donaldean Renner was an active member of the Greeneville Optimist Club who died in 1980. The family along with the Greeneville Optimist Club created the Donaldean Renner Memorial Scholarship fund in his memory, a release says.
The first recipient of the scholarship was Douglas Bible in 1982. This year the Greeneville Optimist Club presented the 48th and 49th Donaldean Renner Scholarship to Thomas Leighton Casteel and Lillie Kate Jones.
Thomas Leighton Casteel graduated from North Greene High School and is the son of Matt and Kimberly Casteel. Leighton graduated third in his class and was very active in the NGHS FFA Chapter. He plans to attend Northeast State in the fall to pursue a degree in small business management and then attend TCAT in Morristown to obtain his certification in electricity.
Lillie Kate Jones graduated from West Greene High School and is the daughter of Terry and Jada Jones. Lillie was fourth in her class and is very active in her church and community. Lillie plans on attending Carson Newman in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.