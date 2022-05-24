The Optimist Club of Greeneville honored three local law enforcement officers during its annual “Respect For Law” recognition awards held May 12 at Casa Gurerrero Restaurant.
This year’s Officer of the Year honorees were Greeneville Police Officer Matt Stanley, Greene County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Sgt. Mark Crum, and Greene County Corrections Officer Jenna Handshoe.
Hugh Seaver, who serves as Respect for Law chairman for the Optimist Club, welcomed members of the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department, fellow Optimists, family members and other guests to the special event, a club news release stated.
GPD OFFICER MATT STANLEY
Greeneville Chief of Police Tim Ward, along with police department leadership and staff, nominated one officer for the GPD recipient of the Optimist Respect for Law award.
Lt. Eddie Key, of the Greeneville Police Department, presented the department’s nominee, GPD officer Matthew Stanley.
A graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School, Stanley is an FTO and an SRT member, who “is always willing to do the job and more,” Key noted during the presentation.
In addition to having taken lead as the shift training officer, Stanley also “conducts scenario-based on-hands training on night shifts,” the club release adds.
“Matt is a true leader in the field,” Key said. “He is the eyes and ears for leadership. Although Matt was injured and not on patrol for several months this past year, he continued to assist in shift training. He organizes the department’s quarterly firearms training.
“Matt was nominated for the totality and quality of his work,” Key added.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, along with sheriff’s department leadership and staff, nominated two officers for recipients of the Optimist Respect for Law awards. One officer from the Patrol Division and one officer from the Detention Center of the Greene County Sheriff Department were selected.
Sheriff Holt presented both nominees from the local Sheriff’s Department.
GCSD PATROL SGT. MARK CRUM
The GCSD patrol officer nominated for the Optimist award was Patrol Sergeant Mark Crum.
A graduate of South Greene High School, Crum began working in corrections in 2000, then became paired with a K-9 officer in 2013, the release says. In 2020, he became a patrol sergeant and began working with a patrol shift which needed improvement.
“Since Sgt. Crum has been working with patrol shift, it has evolved into one of the best,” Holt said.
CORRECTIONS OFFICER JENNA HANDSHOE
Correction Officer Jenna Handshoe was nominated by the GC Sheriff’s Department for the Optimist award.
Officer Handshoe began her work as a corrections officer in November 2020.
“She has an impressive education background with a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts In Education, and a Doctor of Business Administration,” the release says. “Despite all of all this educational background, she is serious about pursing a new career in law enforcement.”
Sheriff Holt said, “Jenna has excelled in her duties as a corrections officer. She applied to be a member of the department’s Special Operation Response Team (S.O.R.T.) and was accepted as a member in February 2021.
“The S.O.R.T team is a voluntary program within the department that provides extra skills training and requires the officers participating to be available to take call for emergencies inside the department, cover High Risk and Long Distance Transports for Prisoners and Mental Health Committals, assist with scheduled and unscheduled cell searches and provide extra security for High Risk/High Profile court hearings are some of the duty requirements for a S.O.R.T. Officer. This duty is in addition to her primary duties as a Corrections Officer,” the sheriff said.
“Officer Handshoe has answered the call over and over again,” Holt said. “She has been dependable and always willing to fill in shortages, she strives to be at the top of the game every time she puts on a uniform. Jenna is always willing to help our department better, by being a positive role model to men and women and help educate and train those around her on a daily basis.”
The Optimist Club of Greeneville noted in the release that it would “like to thank these officers as well as the other staff member of both the Greeneville Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff Department for their community service and protection for our citizens.”
The Respect for Law Officer of the Year Award has its roots in a program founded in 1965 when former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and International Optimist Club Past International President Carl Bowen created the Respect for Law Community Program, the club release says.
Currently, more than 1,500 Optimist Clubs nationwide participate each year in recognizing local law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty, the release adds.