The Organization of Watauga Libraries (OWL), which includes Mosheim Public Library, is changing its catalog and circulation system from SirsiDynix to The Library Corporation’s (TLC) Library Solution software. The new system will be available to library users beginning March 2.
Mosheim Public Library will be closed for the final data migration on Feb. 28 and open at 11 a.m. on March 1. OWL member library users, including Mosheim users, will not be able to place materials on hold from Feb. 25 to March 2.
JCPL Director and OWL President Julia Turpin says, “We are all so excited to offer this new catalog. TLC is more modern, streamlined and easier to navigate than our current system. Not only is it simpler for staff, but it also provides a higher quality experience for our users.”
The Library Corporation’s catalog system is mobile-friendly and includes new interactive features for users. For example, people can add subject and genre tags to materials to help others find them. The system also offers automatically generated recommendations related to the titles that users view.
People will not need to get new library cards when the switch to the new system is made. All their current holds, including holds on digital materials, will automatically transfer to the new system.
All Mosheim Public Library users are encouraged to stop by the library’s Circulation Desk after March 1 to ensure that their account information transferred properly to TLC.
The Organization of Watauga Libraries is a collaborative of public libraries that serves the northeast Tennessee area of Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. Libraries that are part of the organization share a catalog system in which users can borrow books from other member libraries.
The Mosheim Public Library, 730 Main St., offers books, audio books, DVDs and hot spots for check out. It can be reached by phone at 423-422-7937.