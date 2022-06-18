The Heritage Alliance will be hosting two performances of the original play “Nancy” next Saturday, June 25, at the Telford Ruritan Club.
Showtimes will be at 2 and 6:30 p.m. The Telford Ruritan Club is located at 101 Telford School Road.
Written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, the play details a year in the life of Nancy, an enslaved African-American woman who was owned by Elihu Embree. In spite of his abolitionist beliefs, Embree himself was an enslaver, a news release about the upcoming performance says.
Embree was the publisher of the “The Emancipator,” a Jonesborough-based publication dedicated to the anti-slavery movement of the early 1800s. His seven-edition paper is considered by historians as the first publication dedicated solely to the cause of abolitionism, the release details. Even though the paper was short-lived, “The Emancipator” had over 2,000 subscribers and its reach went to Boston and Philadelphia.
“It is an honor to bring the show to the stage at the Telford Ruritan Club,” Mason said in the release.
“The Heritage Alliance is all about making connections with our community, and we are so glad we can do that through Nancy’s story,” she added. “We have performed this play in the Sarah Sevier Memorial Chapel at the Embree House Historic Farm and on a stair landing at Harris Hall at Washington College Academy. Nancy’s story can be shared just about anywhere. This time, we’re taking to the stage in the old school auditorium.”
The play is set between January, 1820 (the time when Elihu Embree wrote his will) until January, 1821, when Embree’s will was read before the Washington County Court, a month following his death. It is based on primary research relying heavily on documents from the Washington County Archives, the release says.
“Nancy” won an Award of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums and an Award for History in the Media from the East Tennessee Historical Society. The show has also been performed twice in the region to sold-out crowds, the release adds.
The role of Nancy will be performed by local actress Ubunibi-Afia Short.
Tickets to the show are $15 and can be purchased directly through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Seating is limited to 50 people per performance.
The show is a joint fundraiser for the Telford Ruritan Club and the Heritage Alliance.
The Telford Ruritan Club has been serving their community since 1961. They host a BBQ supper on the second Friday of every month. They support various organizations including Wreaths across America, Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary and Second Harvest Food Bank. The club also maintains a lending library, a community produce stand, and a roadside food pantry box at their site.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to “the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences,” the release says. For more information, visit heritageall.org or call 423-753-9580.