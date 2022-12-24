Officials with the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center hosted its annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 16 with more than 200 guests in attendance at the General Morgan Inn.
This year’s Christmas celebration for the senior center members and guests was funded thanks to a grant from the State of Tennessee’s Commission on Aging and Disability.
During the event, guests were welcomed by the Roby Adult Center director Glenda Blazer, who noted that she would be retiring at the end of December. Blazer has been associated with the senior center for 41 years, including the past 28 years as its director. (Please see related story on Blazer’s retirement.)
Blazer said that the annual Christmas luncheon has been one of the favorite parts of her job during the years. She founded the event back in 1998 and it has continued to be held annually with the exception of 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Special presentations were made to Blazer in honor of her long-time service to the senior center by Hazel Bible, a member of the Roby Center Advisory Board, and by Vel Laroch, instructor of the Roby Center’s Tai Chi class.
A special introduction was also made during the event of Blazer’s successor, Nicole Rader, who will assume the position of the Roby Center director on Jan. 1.
Featured speaker at this year’s luncheon was the Rev. Richard Long, pastor of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Musical entertainment was provided by Madison Metcalf.
Christmas greeting was also given to the attendees by Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Angie Gruvaltney, director of the Area Agency on Aging and Disability of Johnson City.