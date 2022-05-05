The Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its annual Cedar Creek Days celebration on Saturday, May 7.
More than 60 arts and crafts vendors are scheduled to take part in this year’s event, which benefits the Cedar Creek VFD, event organizer say.
The festival will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 90 Cedar Creek School Road.
A number of live performances will be presented, including:
• 10 a.m., the Roby Line Dancers;
• 11 a.m., the vocal trio Sarah, Keith and Myna;
• 12 p.m., Newcut Bluegrass;
• 1 p.m., Baylee Hensley;
• 2 p.m., Jenna Shuffler, and
• 3 p.m., the Greasy Screens.
Other special guests at this year’s Cedar Creek Days will include Outlaw Paranormal, the Anne-N-Bren Show, and Moonshiner Pat.
Among the food vendors slated to be on-hand are: the Samich Shop, Pelicans Snowballs, Fork in the Road, the Munchie Machine, and Backdraft BBQ.
For more details about the event, call 423-823-8066 or 423-620-7421.