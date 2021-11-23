Cub Scout Pack 93 hosted a Veteran’s Celebration Nov. 9 at the VFW Post 1990 in Greeneville. Thirty veterans and their families attended.
Scout leaders, Cub masterv Jay Richards and Committee Chair Barbara Richards coordinated, which was led entirely by the scouts.
“It’s always refreshing to see young people learn about what it means to be a veteran and begin to recognize what service to county is and sacrifices that come along with it,” said Amy McCafferty, a veteran in attendance, in the release.
Each scout took turns on the stage saying a few words of encouragement, reading historic facts, and thanking veterans for their service. Four out of the five military branches were represented as each veteran stood in pride when their songs played. Each veteran was also presented a small gift and handshake from a scout. The ceremony was followed by the scouts serving a home cooked meal to each person in attendance.
Additional information about the event and photos can be found on Pack 93’s facebook page.