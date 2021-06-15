Send-off parties were held this past weekend for Miss Greene County Leah Fillers and Miss Historic Greeneville Bailey Cheek.
Both young ladies will be leaving the end of this month to travel to Memphis to compete for the title of Miss Tennessee, a release says. The winner of the Miss Tennessee crown will compete for the title of Miss America later this year. This year’s competition marks the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Organization.
While in Memphis the candidates will be participating in two nights of preliminaries before the final round of competition on July 3.
Bailey will have her personal interview on Wednesday morning. She will perform her talent routine — a high energy tumbling routine to “Vogue” — on Thursday night’s prelim and present her Social Impact Initiative statement on Friday evening as well as an onstage Q&A with the judges. She will also compete in evening wear on Friday. Bailey’s Social Impact Initiative is “Hands Together, Changing Lives Forever,” helping to bridge the gap for Tennessee’s foster care children so they feel accepted, loved and important.
Leah will have her personal interview on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday she will present her Social Impact Initiative statement as well as the onstage Q&A with the judges panel. Leah’s Social Impact Initiative is “Make A Joyful Noise.” Because of her initiative she has been able to provide over 30 musical instruments to middle school students in Greene County. She will finish the night with the evening wear competition. On Friday night she will compete in talent, performing “Solfegietto” by C.P.E. Bach, on piano.