The 2022 Mr. & Miss Spring Fling All-Stars pageant was held on April 9.
The pageant was a fundraiser event, held to benefit the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department in honor of Lori Williams.
Williams helped coach 43 teams over 19 years through the Parks and Recreation Department.
The event raised a total of $1,200 that was donated to the Greeneville Parks and Rec. Department.
The donation was given in memory of Williams and in honor of her years of dedication to the children and families of Greene County.