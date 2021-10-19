The Miss Greene County and Miss Tennessee pageants will be held Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Greeneville Middle School. A new Miss Greene County and Miss East Tennessee, as well as Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, and East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned.
Candidates for these titles, especially for the titles of Miss Greene County and Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, are being accepted, a release says. This year the Greene County titles are open to residents only. The competitions provide an opportunity for young women to win scholarship money to further their education and career goals and to represent their home county at the Miss Tennessee Competition.
More than $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded at the local competition.
Miss candidates should be between the ages of 19-26 and teen candidates should be between the ages of 13-18.
For more information contact Sharron Collins at 423 278-4185 or email s_collins63@yahoo. Organizers ask that those who would like to make a donation to the local scholarship fund consider a $100 donation in honor of the 100th anniversary.