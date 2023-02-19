The Paramount Chamber Players will present the piano extravaganza, "Pictures at an Exhibition," on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Paramount Center for the Arts, in Bristol.
Show time is 3 p.m.
Internationally acclaimed pianist, Chih-Long Hu, will join the local prodigious young cellist, Joshua Kováč, for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s sumptuous Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19, "where the role of the piano is regarded not just an accompaniment, but equal to the cello," an event news release says.
"You won't want to miss Mussorgsky’s 'Pictures at an Exhibition' as you’ve never heard it before, in a spectacular arrangement for piano four-hands," the release continues. "Artistic Director, Katherine Benson, will be joined at the piano by two stunning guest artists, fan-favorite Allison Shinnick, and Juilliard-trained Angie Zhang, for this unique performance."
In addition to the show at the Paramount Center, other performances are slated for:
• Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, in Kingsport;
• Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, in Johnson City, and
• Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m., at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, in Abingdon, Va.
Paramount tickets are available at paramountbristol.org or their box office only. Please see their website for further details.
All other tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or check, at $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Students are admitted free at all venues with ID.