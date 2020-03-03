Parson at Rotary

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marsha Parson spoke with the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club in regard to her service at naturalization ceremonies within the Eastern District of Tennessee on Feb. 26. Judge Parsons provided examples of the oral examination that new citizens are required to pass, and the community support necessary for their assimilation into our society. The next naturalization ceremony to be led by Judge Parsons will be open to the public and will occur on May 14. From the left are Parsons and club member Todd Estepp.

 Photo Special To The Sun