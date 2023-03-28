POLICE K-9 FUNDRAISER Paws In Blue BBQ Fundraiser Set April 14 Mar 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paws in Blue will host its the 2nd annual Bar-B-Q Fundraiser on Friday, April 14, in Jonesborough. The event will benefit the Jonesborough Police Department’s K-9 program. Photo via Paws in Blue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paws in Blue will host its the 2nd annual Bar-B-Q Fundraiser on Friday, April 14, in Jonesborough.This fundraiser is an effort to raise support for the Jonesborough Police Department to obtain and support their police K-9 program.The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Jonesborough Senior Center, located at 307 East Main St., in Jonesborough.Attendees can expect a bar-b-q dinner, a meet-and-greet with the Jonesborough K-9s and a silent auction.To-go orders can be picked up from 5-6:30 p.m. The sit down service will be from 6-9 p.m.Advance tickets are $25 adults for sit-down meals or $20 for to-go meals. Children’s meals are $12.Tables can be reserved for $120. A reserved table sits six.Tickets the day of the event are adult meal tickets for $25 and children meal tickets for $12.To purchase tickets, visit Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.For more information, visit Paws in Blue on Facebook or call Ruth Verhegge at 423-794-0237. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Job Market Sports Gastronomy Police Zoology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved City School Board To Consider Change In GHS Graduation Date 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy