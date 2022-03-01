Helen L. Paxton celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with family at Life Care Center, 725 Crum St.
Paxton was born Feb. 26, 1922, in Greeneville. Her parents were Walter and Caveta Laughlin of the Glendale community. She is the oldest and only surviving sibling of four, Hal Laughlin, Mary Katherine Laughlin King, and Lillian Laughlin Cutshaw. She is the widow of Frank “Shorty” Paxton.
She was a longtime associate of Belk’s in Greeneville, working into her 80s. She was also formerly a partner in Paxton’s Jewelers.
Paxton was an active 68-year member of Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of The Eastern Star, as long as her health permitted. She has served in numerous stations through the years in the Mosheim Chapter, including Worthy Matron in 1963 with her husband, Frank, as Worthy Patron. She has also held numerous positions in the Tennessee Grand Court, The Order of the Eastern Star, including Grand Instructor, Grand Ruth, Associate Grand Conductress, Grand Conductress, Associate Grand Matron, Fraternal Correspondent, and as a Youth Scholarship advisor twice. In 1984, she was elected to be Worthy Grand Matron of Tennessee Grand Chapter, The Order Of The Eastern Star.
She is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
Her daughters are Pat Paxton Easterly, Cheryl Paxton and Judy Paxton. Grandchildren are Mark Easterly, Andy Easterly, Brian Payne, Julia Payne, Travis Payne, Jason Gulledge and Matt Gulledge. She also has seven great-grandchildren, Adam Easterly, Erika Easterly, Caroline Easterly, Alex Frye, Ethan Frye, Ava Payne and Paxton Payne.