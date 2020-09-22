Mackenzie Alice Payne and Alessandro Francisco Ontiveros, of Thomaston, Georgia, were married August 15, 2020. The 1 p.m. ceremony was held at Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus, Georgia. Reverend Rick Ohsiek of Maryville, Tennessee officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Julie Payne and Rex Payne of Greeneville. She is the granddaughter of Bob Helle and the late Eldean Helle and Audrey Payne and the late Charles Payne.
The groom is the son of Cathy Ontiveros, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Frank Ontiveros, of Macon, Georgia. He is the grandson of the late Mary Ellen and Burt Niemeyer and Eleanor Ontiveros Mitchell and the late Eufemio Ontiveros.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a dreamy A-line ivory gown with lace and tulle over regency organza, which featured off-the-shoulder straps and an updated pointed sweetheart neckline. A full lace, soft and subtle hem on the skirt created a romantic sensibility. She carried a bouquet of sunflowers, blue thistle, white monte casino, and yellow solidago.
The matron of honor was Carly Ricart, sister of the bride, of Phenix City, Alabama. She wore a dusty blue chiffon gown with a sweetheart neckline and a key hole back and carried a bouquet of sunflowers, blue thistle, white monte casino, and yellow solidago.
The mother of the bride wore a beige pant suit with a knee length jacket. The mother of the groom wore a navy and black print knee length sleeveless dress. Both wore wrist corsages of yellow solidago, blue thistle, and white monte casino.
Violinist Christie Bates provided the music.
The reception was held at Morten’s at Old Town in Columbus, Georgia.
The three-tiered naked wedding cake featured sunflowers, yellow solidago, blue thistle, and greenery.
The rehearsal dinner was held at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Columbus, Georgia.
After the wedding, a drive-by shower was given at Reformation Lutheran Church along with a BBQ given at the home of Amy and Stacy Bolton and hosted by Mary Ann Hall, Amy Bolton, Ellen Shanks, Elaine Cutshall, Lisa Bennett and Mike Ricker.
The bride is employed as a Manufacturing Product Innovator at Standard Textiles in Thomaston, Georgia.
The groom is employed as a General Maintenance Group Lead at Continental Tire in Barnesville, Georgia.
The couple reside in Thomaston, Georgia.