NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is releasing a new certification for peer support specialists designed specifically for young adults with lived experience of mental health and/or substance use challenges.
The Certified Young Adult Peer Support Specialist (CYAPSS) program is tailored to young adults in both design and language with a target age range of 18 to 30 and a requirement of one year in recovery, a release says. The program was developed in collaboration with Youth Era and with significant input from and review by the department’s Young Adult Leadership Council.
“Different people experience life in different ways, and that’s certainly true across age ranges," TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW, said in the release. "Younger millennials and Gen Z experience and discuss and live their mental health challenges differently and more openly than any generation before them.”
The CYAPSS program joins the department’s current offerings in peer certification: Certified Peer Recovery Specialist and Certified Family Support Specialist.
“Peer support certifications like this provide a foundational training through which peers can put their lived experience to good use in service of helping others,” said TDMHSAS Deputy Commissioner Matt Yancey, LCSW.
To learn more about the CYAPSS program and Peer Recovery Services in Tennessee, visit this link: TN.gov/behavioral-health/mental-health-services/peers