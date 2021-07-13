Melissa Anne Phillips and Jeffrey Lynn Anderson, both of Greeneville, wed in a 5 p.m. ceremony on June 12 at Katy Branch Park.
Rev. Brandon Blevins of Kingsport officiated.
The bride’s parents are Roger and Reva Phillips of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are the late William Anderson and Linda Dickson of Jonesborough.
The bride was given in marriage by Roger Phillips.
She wore a floor-length, satin dress with antique gems across the bodice and carried a boquet of trailing wisteria and cala lilies.
Matron of honor was Nicole Hamilton.
Bridesmaids were Dacey Morelock, Rachel Waites, Amber Fannon and Sarah Battle.
Attendants wore 1920s style tea-length dresses of varying colors.
Best Man was Will Anderson.
Groomsmen were Orville Hamilton, Chris Cernal and Matthew Morelock.
The mothers of the bride and groom wore period style, tea-length dresses in green and gold.
A reception was held at Katy Branch Park.
The cake was art deco-style in black and gold with prohition era decorations.
The bride is a supervisor at Majorel.
The groom is an ultra-filtration controller at LQM.
The ceremony was held on the front porch of a 1920s style log cabin with period decor.