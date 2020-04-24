The 18th Annual Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition is issuing its yearly call for entries.
Event organizer Ann Fortney is moving forward and keeping a close eye on the health issue at hand, according to a release.
The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition is divided into three levels of competition: youth, amateur and proficient, and are further divided into categories and each category, into color and monochrome (black & white). The categories are: Nature, Pictorial and the Carrie Penley Special Theme.
The Carrie Penley Special Theme category honors Fortney’s mother, who loved all kinds of scavenger hunts, especially photographic scavenger hunts. This year’s theme is: “Spooky/eerie.”
More information about levels and categories can be found on the event website.
There are monetary prizes and ribbons awarded to those photographs placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, in each category, the Best of Show, and People’s Choice. There are ribbons for those photographs receiving Honorable Mentions. The deadline for People’s Choice award voting will be Sunday June 21, at 3 p.m.
Participants can start turning their entries into Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop, 214 E. Center St. Kingsport, TN 37660 during the weekdays Monday-Friday April 27-May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays May 2 and 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Deadline is May 9, at 3 p.m. Entries may be shipped to: Ann Fortney 154 W. Wanola Ave. Kingsport, TN 37660.
There is an entry fee of $5 per entry and there are no limits on the number of entries a person may enter. All entry fees are turned back into the event in the way of monetary prizes, ribbons, and the award reception, the release says.
Photographs are scheduled to be judged Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. until finished, pending the re-opening of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Exhibition is scheduled for June 3-29, at the Main Art Gallery and Atrium Gallery located in the Kingsport Renaissance Center.
Applications are available in Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart stores in Kingsport, Greenville, Erwin, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Bristol TN/VA, Rogersville, Abingdon, Blountville, and points between, as well as Ben Franklin, Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop in Kingsport, and in the outside displays at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Applications can also be printed from the website: www.penjaccphoto.com.
Use the following contacts to stay up to date about the event amid the coronavirus pandemic: 423-914-5453; anniepenjacc2@aol.com; and on Facebook at Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition.