The Greeneville Sun is now accepting photos of couples married in 2022 to be considered for inclusion in the 2023 Bridal Edition.
The annual special edition will publish Jan. 25, 2023.
As many photos of local couples, taken during their 2022 wedding ceremonies and/or wedding trips, will be published as space allows, alongside helpful information about local vendors, wedding trends and more for prospective wedding parties.
In addition to distribution in subscription and single-copy sales of the Sun in January, the guide is distributed throughout the year at the Sun’s offices with engagement and wedding forms. The deadline to submit photos for consideration is Jan. 13, 2023.
When submitting photographs, the following information should be included:
• the couples’ full names, including brides’ maiden names, and the city and state of current residence;
• date and location of wedding;
• destination of wedding trip;
• description of image represented in photo, for example, “sunset in the Caribbean,” “bridal party outside wedding venue,” etc.;
• names of any other individuals shown in photograph, and
• name and telephone number of individual submitting photo, for use by Sun staff in the event clarification is needed.
Photographs must be family friendly to be considered for publication, in accordance with the Sun’s customary policies. Swimsuit photographs will not be accepted.
Vendors, photographers, venues and other businesses interested in advertising their services in the Bridal Edition should contact the Sun’s Advertising Department for more information. Advertising Interim Director Artie Wehenkel may be reached at 423-359-3160 or artie.wehenkel@greenevillesun.com.
Questions about submitting photographs for consideration may be directed to the Lifestyles Editor Lisa Warren at 423-359-3114 or lifestyles@greenevillesun.com.