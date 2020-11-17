Mr. and Mrs. James W. Pierce, Sr. (Jimmy and Jonnie) of Greeneville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 19, 2020.
Mrs. Pierce is the former Jonnie Ruth Deaton. They were married Nov. 19, 1960, by the Rev. James W. Lindsay at the First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
They have a son and daughter-in-law: Jim and Beth (VanBurskirk) Pierce of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a deceased daughter, Julia Pierce Cali, who is now one of God’s special angels.
They are the proud grandparents of: Stephen (Faith) Pierce; Ben Pierce and Cassie Pierce, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Pierce Cali of Columbia, South Carolina; and two great-grandchildren: Brecken and Baker Pierce of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mr. Pierce is retired from Bewley Properties.
Mrs. Pierce is retired from Greeneville City Schools.
They are active members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Jimmy and Jonnie celebrated with a week at their favorite place — the beach!