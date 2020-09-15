Charles and Dorothy Poe celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. They were married on Sept. 2, 1945, in Marshall, North Carolina.
Mr. and Mrs. Poe have two children: Brenda (Charlie) Carpenter, of Nashville, and Jerry (Thelma) Poe, of Greeneville. They have five grandchildren: Lori Bird, Charles Carpenter, Jonathan Carpenter, Alex Carpenter and Sarah Catignani; two step-grandchildren: Phillip and Aaron Daniel; and seven great-grandchildren.
Charles and Dorothy appreciated their reception hosted by their children at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility and celebrated by a drive-by parade by family members.