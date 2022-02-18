While looking for content for Saturday’s Lifestyles Food page, I remembered occasionally receiving emails from the Popcorn Board. So I checked their website out. I also Googled “Popcorn Day,” and guess what, Feb. 19 is National Popcorn Day. Plus, who doesn’t love popcorn!
The following information is on the Popcorn Board’s website:
“Everybody loves popcorn — the granddaddy of all snack foods. Discovered in the Americas thousands of years ago, popcorn has captivated people for centuries with its magical charm. Yet through the ages, popcorn has remained relatively unchanged. Popcorn is a seed, which just happens to do some nifty things when heated.
“The Popcorn Board is made up of popcorn companies who are responsible for getting that little seed to you in whatever form you choose — kernels, ready-to-eat, or microwave. We’re not necessarily farmers, but most of us come from farming or agricultural backgrounds. Some of our parents and grandparents grew popcorn, packaged it, and sold it door-to-door or store-to-store. They loved popcorn, as do we. That’s why we’re in this business.
“But this is about you, and millions of people like you who eat it every day at home, work, or play. Popcorn’s popularity comes from the fact that it tastes great, but also because popcorn is connected to good times and the people we love. We eat popcorn while snuggling up together watching movies, playing family-time games, hanging out with friends, cheering for favorite ball teams, walking through an open-air market, and during getaway vacations.
“At the heart of this endearing little kernel is a healthful whole-grain. Popcorn contributes fiber to the diet, is naturally low in fat and calories, and is sugar-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, which makes it a great fit for today’s health conscious consumer. Add in popcorn’s irresistible smell and taste, its seemingly magical seed-to-snack transformation, versatility ... and it’s easy to understand why popcorn has remained so popular over time.
“We welcome and encourage you to learn more about America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods and to share your thoughts about popcorn on any of our social media outposts. Pop up a bowl and enjoy your time here.
“Happy Popping, The Popcorn Board.”
Here are just a few of the recipes from the organization’s website, popcorn.org:
Toffee Almond Chocolate Popcorn
With sweet toffee bits and toasted almonds, this chocolate-covered popcorn treat is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients
4 cups popped popcorn
3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds, divided
6 tablespoons toffee bits, divided
6 ounce milk chocolate, melted
1 ounce dark chocolate, melted
Directions
1. In large bowl, toss together popcorn, 1/2 cup almonds and 4 tablespoons toffee bits. Drizzle with melted milk chocolate; toss until well coated.
2. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Drizzle with dark chocolate; sprinkle with remaining almonds and toffee bits. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until set; break into clusters.
Tip:
1. Substitute dark chocolate for milk chocolate, if preferred.
Chili Lime Popcorn Snack Mix
Light and healthy, the chili and lime in this snack mix work perfectly with the whole-grain goodness of popcorn.
Nutrition Facts
40 calories, 2.5 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 1 g protein, 25 mg potassium
Ingredients
• 1 quart popped popcorn
• 1 teaspoon nutritional yeast (available in health food stores)
• 1 teaspoon lime juice
• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
2. Spread popcorn on a baking sheet.
3. Sprinkle yeast powder, lime juice, chili powder and salt over popcorn.
4. Heat about 7 minutes and toss just before serving. Serve warm.
Hoppity Poppity Easter Eggs
The holiday just got sweeter with these adorable popcorn Easter eggs.
Yield: 16 eggs
Nutrition Facts
170 calories, 4.4 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 65 mg sodium, 32 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 23 g sugar, 1 g protein, 13 mg potassium
Ingredients
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
1 cup pastel colored jelly beans
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 package (10 1/2 ounces) miniature marshmallows
1 package (3 ounces) blueberry, strawberry or lemon gelatin
Directions
Combine popcorn and jelly beans in large bowl; set aside.
Microwave butter and marshmallows in large glass bowl on HIGH for 2 minutes or until marshmallows are puffed.
Stir in gelatin. Pour marshmallow mixture over popcorn and jelly beans.
Mix lightly until coated.
Shape into 16 (2-inch) eggs with greased hands.