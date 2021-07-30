The annual Demolition Derby at the Greene County Fair opened Thursday with the all-female Powderpuff division. The event, sponsored by Fisher Auto Parts, drew crowds and cheering fans to the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena.
The heats started slowly with drivers testing the track and their opponents, but the action picked up as cars were eliminated and competition became more intense. Heather Norton, whose aggressive strategy drew remarks from the race commentators and cheers from the stands, won the division.
The Demolition Derby will continue Friday at 7 p.m. with 4- to 6-cylinder vehicles and Saturday at 6 p.m. with 8-cylinder vehicles. The 4- to 6-cylinder Survivor Derby will also be held Saturday.