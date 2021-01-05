Premium Waters, Inc., allocated $100 per employee in each of its facilities to contribute to a charity of their choice. The Greeneville Premium Waters Inc. facility selected the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, splitting their donation between the Coal Fund and the Food Bank, $5,000 for each. Pictured left to right are Premium Waters HR Manager Amber Perrin, Premium Waters Production Shift Manager James Gass, Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Executive Director Carmen Ricker, Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Associate Carolyn Brooks, Premium Waters Quality Manager Lana Starnes, and Premium Waters Maintenance Manager Ray Mann.