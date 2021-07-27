Purple Masquerade is back at the Capitol Theatre on July 31 at 8 p.m. for the theatre’s “End of Summer Bash.” As of Monday, only 75 tickets remained available, a news release from the theatre said.
The doors will open at 7:15 p.m. along with the concessions and cash bar. Tickets are $15 each. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Beer, soda, candy, and popcorn available in our concessions, along with a bar in the lobby.
Dedicated as a tribute to the life of icon Prince, Purple Masquerade consists of El Cavitt performing the role of Prince, JC Teasley on bass guitar, Mike E on guitar, Aaron Oatneal and Jason Bolyejack on drums, along with Chanteau Teasley and Mike Johnson on keys.
El Cavitt was Prince’s stunt double in the movie Graffitti Bridge, as well as a few of Prince’s videos.
Purple Masquerade has performed all over the United States and Canada.