Calling all princes and princesses! You are being invited to dine at a grand Royal Tea on Sunday, April 16.
This special fundraising event to benefit literacy programs within the Greene County Schools will be held from 2-4 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.
The event is open to the public, but tickets are limited, officials say in a news release.
“Guests will be treated to tea and lunch, crafts, games, face painting, visits from story book princesses and Prince Charming and other fun activities,” the release notes. “Attendees will have the option of selecting a table themed to one of 18 favorite storybooks.”
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and at that time royal attendees may select the table of their choice.
This event is hosted by Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, as a fundraiser to help fund the Magic Book Bus program and other literacy programs of the Greene County School System. This is the fifth year that the Royal Tea has been hosted by the nonprofit school foundation.
“This much anticipated event is back in 2023 with more story time fun than ever before, said Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF. “This is the major fundraiser for the foundation, and we can’t wait to bring back our mini princes and princesses for a grand time.”
Following lunch and a Princess Parade led by some special story time guests, attendees can listen to live music, get their face painted and take a photo with Prince Charming.
Community volunteers and educators from the county school system will be participating by decorating tables and helping to support the event.
The theme is literacy and each table will be decorated differently with a themed children’s book. Some of the featured books are Peter Rabbit, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Charlotte’s Web, Ladybug Girl, 10 Magic Butterflies and many more.
“The Royal Tea will be an opportunity for girls and boys to dress up and have fun while pretending to be royalty. Mothers, fathers, grandmothers, aunts, uncles or simply friends may enjoy attending the tea with all of the trimmings,” officials add in the release.
“The children attending will be entertained by some very special princesses in a magical fairy tale setting. There will be face painting, music, crafts and more all included in the ticket price,” the release adds.
Each child who attends will also receive a book to take home.
“This event will give families a fun way to participate in our fundraising efforts to support reading and literacy in Greene County,” said Richey. “We would like to invite the community to come out for a fun afternoon tea.”
Businesses, individuals or community groups interested in sponsorship of The Royal Tea or making a donation to support the literacy programs may contact Richey at director@greeneleaf.org. Donations are tax deductible as Greene LEAF is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation for Greene County Schools.
Tickets for the Princess Tea are available at the General Morgan Inn or by contacting Richey. Advance tickets are $35 for children and $45 for adults if purchased by April 7. After April 7, tickets will be $40 for children and $50 for adults.
According to Richey, tickets are selling fast and seating is limited those planning to attend should plan to purchase tickets for the 2023 Royal Tea very soon.
Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Richey at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.