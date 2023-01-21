GREENEVILLE-GREENE CO. LIBRARY Program Planned Feb. 4 For 'Take Your Child To The Library Day' Jan 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will be hosting a special program on Saturday, Feb. 4, in honor of “Take Your Children To the Library Day.”The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.During this time, the library will host “fun activities for children including a craft, photo booth, puzzles, free books, and snacks,” says library director Erin Evans, in a news release.“If your child does not have a library card of their own, this would be a perfect day to get them one,” Evans added. The minimum age is five years old to obtain a library card.CHILDREN’S STORY TIMEFamilies are also invited to take part each Tuesday morning in Story Time at the Greeneville-GC Library. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., and all ages are welcome to attend.LIBRARY BOARD MEETINGThe Library Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, January 23, at 5 p.m., at the T. Elmer Cox Library. The public is welcome to attend.BOOK SALE VOLUNTEERSThe library is currently seeking volunteers to help make 2023’s Book Sale a success! Please call the library if you are interested. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held in mid-February.The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open.For more information about the library, please visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Software Libraries Computer Science Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision Report: Jonesborough Man Shot At Greene County Home