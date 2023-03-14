Prom Closet Opens March 18 At Asbury UMC Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Shoppers above are shown selecting dresses from a previous year’s Prom Closet. Photo courtesy of Asbury UMC The Prom Closet is a ministry offering formal dresses for sale to local female students in grades 8-12. The cost for any dress is $10. Photo Courtesy of Asbury UMC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with Asbury United Methodist Church Family Ministries have announced that its annual Prom Closet will be open on Saturday, March 18.Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., inside the fellowship hall at Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.The Prom Closet is a ministry offering formal dresses for sale to local female students in grades 8-12. The cost for any dress is $10.“Any profit realized from this ministry will be used to build The Prom Closet inventory for next year’s event,” officials say.The Prom Closet entrance will be from the parking lot off Main Street at the Asbury Child Enrichment Center.The entry door will be in the breezeway. Doors will be marked with balloons and signs.The girls will be allowed to try on dresses within the provided dressing rooms.Young ladies will be only allowed to purchase one dress.“No males are allowed unless it is a father, grandfather or legal guardian in the dressing area,” official add.For more information about The Prom Closet, please call Kim Brown at 423-278-5104 or the Asbury UM Church office at 798-1050. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing The Economy Trade Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New TSC Store Opens Friday 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count Bays Mountain's Bobcats On Display In New Home Blizzard Of 1993 One For The Record Books