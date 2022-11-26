Public Invited To After-Thanksgiving Contra Dance Nov. 26 Nov 26, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The public is invited to attend the After-Thanksgiving Contra Dance at Tusculum University on Saturday, Nov. 26. Photo Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will present an After-Thanksgiving Contra Dance on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Tusculum University.The event will be held in the Chalmers Conference Room in the Niswonger Commons.A contra dance lesson will be held beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m.There is no need to bring a partner or have previous experience, organizers say in a news release.Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for the dance.Contra dancing is a traditional form of American folk dance that evolved from country dances popular in English society centuries ago. Contra dance communities now thrive all over the country.The modern contra dances provide dancers of all ages and experience levels with the opportunity to smile, move, connect, flirt and create an evening of dance nirvana with each other.No previous dance experience is necessary. No fancy footwork is required. If you can walk and count to eight, you can contra dance.“This is a great opportunity to work off some of the turkey and stuffing,” said Lauren Johnson, coordinator of TU’s Residence Life and Programming.“The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society and Tusculum University really want this to be a fun event for the entire community,” Johnson added.Visit https://historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org/ for more information about contra dancing and other details about the upcoming event. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dance Contra Ballet Community Lauren Johnson Historic Jonesborough Dance Society Experience Tusculum University Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Report: Multiple Items Shoplifted From Walmart Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut