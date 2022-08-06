The Friends of the Library is inviting the public to a book discussion on the historical fiction novel “Great Circle,” by New York Times-best selling author Maggie Shipstead.
The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning at 5:15 p.m., at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, 210 N. Main St.
“The book is lengthy but so good, you’ll not be able to put it down,” said Judy Breckenridge, a Friends of the Library member who is helping to organize the book discussion.
“But put it down anyway, finished or not, and come to the Friends of the Library book discussion group,” Breckenridge added.
She noted that the library has extra copies of the book on hand for immediate check out.
“This is the last discussion in the summer series, and your support and attendance is needed to continue into the fall,” Breckenridge added. “Everyone is welcome, and we hope to see you there.”
Published in 2021, “Great Circle” was named by Time magazine as the No. 1 Fiction Book of the Year and was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and the Women’s Prize, according to a news release from the author’s publicist Emily Reardon.
“Spanning Prohibition-era Montana, the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New Zealand, war-time London, and modern-day Los Angeles, ‘Great Circle’ tells the unforgettable story of a daredevil female aviator determined to chart her own course in life, at any cost,” the release says.
“After being rescued as infants from a sinking ocean liner in 1914, Marian and Jamie Graves are raised by their dissolute uncle in Missoula, Montana. There — after encountering a pair of barn-storming pilots passing through town in a beat up biplanes — Marian commences her life-long love affair with flight,” the release continues.
“At 15, she drops out of school and finds an unexpected and dangerous patron in a wealthy bootlegger who provides a place and subsidizes her lessons, an arrangement that will haunt her for the rest of her life, even as it allows her to fulfill her destiny: circumnavigating the globe by flying over the North and South poles.”
From there, the book skips a century and picks up with Hadley Baxter, an actress who has been cast in a movie role to portray Marian and her disappearance in Antarctica, the release continues.
“Vibrant, canny, and disgusted with the claustrophobia of Hollywood, Hadley is eager to re-define herself after a romantic film franchise has imprisoned her in the grip of cult celebrity. Her immersion into the character of Marian unfolds thrillingly alongside Marian’s own story, as the two women’s fates — and their hunger for self-determination in vastly different geographies and times — collide.”