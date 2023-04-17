The Greene County office of the University of Tennessee (UT) Extension has announced upcoming classes.
On April 27 at 5 p.m., “Basic Cake Decorating, Session 1” will be held at the Extension Office.
Instructor is Marie Marsh.
The class includes lessons on piping with three tips, piping with mini cake, learning food coloring and flavors, and learning proper cleaning procedures and handling of products.
Cost is $40 per person, all supplies are included, and students can take their cake home.
On May 3, May 10, and May 17 from 3-5 p.m., “Mediterranean Style of Eating” will be held at the Extension Office.
Session 1 on May 3 will focus on history, health benefits, herbs and spices, and students will make two spice blends to take home.
Session 2 on May 10 will focus on beans, peas, and fish, and students will make two recipes to sample.
Session 3 on May 17 will focus on nuts, seeds, and olive oils, and students will sample a variety of olive oils and a toasted nut recipe.
Cost is $20 per person for all sessions.
Online payments for the Mediterranean eating class are accepted at https://tiny.utk.edu/MED2023, or payments can be made for either class at the Extension office in the lower level of the Greene County Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Deadline for payment for the cake decorating class is April 24.
For more information, contact Lamanda Weston at lweston@utk.edu or 423-798-1710.