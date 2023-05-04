The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will be hosting a presentation focusing on Gen. Sterling Price and the 1864 Missouri Raid.
The talk, entitled Hubris or Heroism,” will be presented by Gary Walrath on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m., in room 239 of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Ranking third among all states in Civil War battles, following Virginia and Tennessee, Missouri remained relatively quiet following initial Confederate successes in 1861 at Lexington and Wilson Creek,” a news release from event organizers states.
“Thereafter, the state witnessed few major conflagrations while suffering extensive guerilla warfare and secessionist intrigue,” the release continues. “All was about to change in 1864, both politically and militarily, due to the exploits of General Sterling Price, former state governor and commander of the Missouri State Guard.”
The “revealing story of Price’s Raid involving the combined Missouri and Arkansas Confederate forces will be presented” during Walrath’s talk, organizers add.
Walrath served 46 years in museum administration in New York, Missouri. Most recently he served as executive director of the Rocky Mount Historical Association, in Piney Flats.
His long career has allowed him the opportunity to present programs on a wide variety of topics to numerous national museum and history organizations, the release notes. While serving as district supervisor of history with the Missouri Division of State Parks and Historic Sites, Walrath supervised numerous Civil War battle sites, including Fort Davidson, the site of the Battle of Pilot Knob, which was the initial battle of Price’s 1864 raid through Missouri.
Individuals wishing to dine with Walrath at 5 p.m., on Monday (prior to his talk) at The Chop House, 1704 N. Eastman Rd., Kingsport, should request reservations by contacting Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com.