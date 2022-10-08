CLASS Public Invited To Free Class On Basics Of Food Canning Oct 8, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to a free class on the basics of food canning and pressure cooking.The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Hwy., next to Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.Connie Smith and Pam Pickett will provide helpful tips on “how to properly and safely use a pressure canner and other basic techniques of canning,” event organizers say in a news release.There is no charge to attend.For more information or to register, call 423-638-5014. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canning Food Food Industry Cooking Canner Public Pressure Class Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Judge Dismisses Lillelid Defendants' Relief Bid California Transplant Wins Shooting State Title It Happened Here Man Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence For Crime Spree Buffs Crush Cloudland, Brown Named Queen