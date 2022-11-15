A free, public lecture focusing on selecting, planting and establishing trees and woody ornamental plants for landscaping will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Rd (Hwy. 354) in Johnson City.
The program, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature certified arborist, Lee Rumble, of Knoxville. It is being sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
During his talk, Rumble will discuss “why we love trees, the benefits of our urban landscapes, initial considerations to make prior to planting, the best time of year to plant, and how to select the best plant material from your local garden center,” a news release from event organizers says.
The arborist also plans to discuss “proper planting and general maintenance practices that should be implemented in those first few critical years after planting your new nursery stock,” the release adds.
Rumble is an University of Tennessee Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent in Knox County. He received his International Society of Arboriculture Arborist Certification in May 2010, after nearly a decade in the arboricultural industry, the release states.
“This milestone became the inspiration for his future educational endeavors,” the release continues. Immediately thereafter, he began following his passions and by 2019 had completed an associate’s degree in horticulture, a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science, and a master’s degree in botany — even conducting his master’s research in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
In his career, Rumble works closely with commercial landscapers, arborists, and the residents of Knox County in order to “promote the proper management and care of urban and rural landscapes,” the release adds.