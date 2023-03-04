Enjoy a fun night filled with many well-known songs as the Tusculum University Community Band performs a pops concert on campus.
The band will take the stage in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Audience members will be tempted to sing along as the band plays six songs, half of which will be extended medleys.
The concert is free.
“We welcome the community for this exciting concert, which will revisit many classic songs people will instantly recognize,” said Rouja Green, director of Tusculum’s Center for the Arts. “It is always a pleasure to see the community on campus enjoying our bountiful arts programs. We are growing and encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate the arts.”
Here are the songs the band will perform:
• “Looney Tunes Overture,” arranged by Bill Holcombe;
• “The Symphonic Gershwin,” medley of songs created by George Gershwin, with arrangements by Warren Barker;
• “Symphonic Highlights from ‘Frozen,’” arranged by Stephen Bulla;
• “Movie Chartbusters,” a medley of cinematic theme songs, arranged by Jack Bullock;
• “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Weber,” a medley of songs from his Broadway shows, arranged by Barker, and
• “Top Gun,” arranged by Robert W. Smith.
“The musicians have spent considerable time preparing these songs for performance on our stage and will greatly enjoy playing them for the community,” said Dr. David Gonzalez, the university’s director of bands and the community band’s conductor. “We look forward to entertaining the audience with music that will resonate and bring a smile to everyone’s faces.”
The band has nearly 60 members, about 12 of whom are students or work for the university.