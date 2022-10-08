GREENEVILLE-GREENE CO. PUBLIC LIBRARY Public Invited To Friends Of The Library Meeting Oct. 15 Oct 8, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to attend the upcoming Friends of the Library annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15.The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.The library’s director Erin Evans will discuss various projects supported by the Friends of the Library organization.Refreshments will be provided.Anyone interested in becoming involved in the Friends of the Library is encouraged to attend.For more details, call 423-620-5888. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Library Erin Evans Public Libraries Greeneville-greene County Public Library Friend Refreshment Meeting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Judge Dismisses Lillelid Defendants' Relief Bid California Transplant Wins Shooting State Title It Happened Here Man Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence For Crime Spree Buffs Crush Cloudland, Brown Named Queen