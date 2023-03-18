The community is being invited to attend a presentation at Tusculum University from a native Peruvian archaeologist.
Dr. Bebel Ibarra, who now lives in Greeneville, will discuss “Bioarchaeology and the Cult of the Dead in the Peruvian Andes” Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the Meen Center lecture hall, a university news release says.
His talk will touch on his recent work on pre-Columbian Andean societies.
Dr. Ibarra specializes in Andean archaeology and holds a doctorate in anthropology from Tulane University in New Orleans. His research is focused on bioarchaeology and the study of ancestor veneration and the cult of the dead within the Peruvian region. He has led the annual Huari–Ancash Bioarchaeological research project in Peru since 2004.
Although human remains analysis has been a particular interest in his studies, he has addressed multiple topics such as paleopathology, isotope analyses and aDNA sequences through collaborative research.
Dr. Ibarra teaches at Walters State Community College.
“We are excited to bring Dr. Ibarra to campus and know his presentation about the Peruvian Andes’ impressive history will enrich personal lives,” said Dr. Joel Van Amberg, chairman of the Department of History, Museum Studies and Religion and professor of history at Tusculum. “We value civic engagement and encourage the community to join us for this highly informative discussion of the Peruvian Andes.”