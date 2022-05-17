The Heritage Alliance will host a fundraising tour of three historic homes in the Telford community on Saturday.
The event, entitled “Picnicking with History,” will benefit the area museums supported by Heritage Alliance. The tour will feature three historic homes and a picnic lunch on the grounds at the Embree House Historic Farm, event organizers say in a news release.
The cost is $30 per person. The price includes a period-appropriate snack at each of the houses and a boxed picnic-style lunch from the Main Street Café.
Attendees have the option of selecting from four different times to take the tour: 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. There are 20 tickets available per time slot.
“This event is a unique fundraiser for the Heritage Alliance and the proceeds will help keep our museums free to the public,” organizers say.
The tour will begin at the Embree House, located at 142 Matthews Mill Road, in Telford. Built in the 1790s by Seth Smith, this stone house was the childhood home of Elihu Embree, publisher and editor of The Emancipator, the first known periodical dedicated solely to the cause of abolitionism.
Guests will have a chance to tour the original great room in the house as well as the enslaved quarters in the lower level where the enslaved people worked and lived.
From there, guests can tour portions of the Wassom House, which was built in the 1820s. The brick home is currently undergoing restoration.
The final home on the fundraising tour will be the Kyker House, a 1950s-era home.
“It’s not every day that you get a chance to tour three different homes from three different centuries,” tour organizers note in the release. “The Embree House and the Wassom House are both listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Kyker House received a Preservation Award from the Heritage Alliance. The site as a whole is managed by Patrick Stern and is used for agri-tourism.”
The event will conclude with a picnic lunch at the Embree House on the grounds where indigenous people once lived and a Civil War battle was fought in 1863. During lunch, guests will have a chance to explore the grounds at the Embree House.
Good walking shoes are recommended for this event. “Please note that these are historic houses, and they include stairs, uneven ground, and tight spaces,” the release says.
Tickets are available online through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at Jonesborough.com/tickets. For more details, call the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010.