NATIONAL – The latest issue of the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship’s peer-reviewed scholarly journal, The Oxfordian, has been published. The 22nd annual volume is 190 pages long, contains 13 new research papers, essays, and book reviews, and is illustrated throughout.
The leading article in the new volume is by historian Ramon Jiménez, who demonstrates that Shakespeare’s first play was “The Famous Victories of Henry the Fifth,” a release says.
“There is substantial historical, theatrical and literary evidence that it was written by the author of the Shakespeare canon, and that he wrote it in the early 1560s, while still in his teens,” said Jimenez, in the release.
The publication date supports the leading alternative candidate as the author of the Shakespeare canon, Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford.
“Since its publication in 1598, the short, anonymous history play has been ignored by most scholars of Elizabethan drama and disparaged by those who took any notice of it. Little effort has been made to ascertain its author, its composition date, and or its subsequent influence,” Jimenez said.
The front cover of of the journal showcases a contemporary portrait of the historical King Henry V. “Famous Victories” is the most important play to be composed during the first decade of the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. It has been called the earliest extant history play to be performed in England, and the first to use the dramatic device of alternating comic scenes and scenes with historical characters.
The play is also significant in that Shakespeare based his finest history plays — “1 and 2 Henry IV,” and “Henry V” — on the structure, plot and historic period of “Famous Victories.” These elements in the play align almost exactly with those of Shakespeare’s Prince Hal trilogy, except that each episode in the anonymous play has been rewritten and expanded, and many new ones added.
Moreover, nearly all the characters in “Famous Victories” reappear in the same roles in one or more of the three Prince Hal plays, according to the release. For the most part, the characters who reappear in the Prince Hal plays say and do the same things that they say and do in “Famous Victories.” Individual words and phrases, images, ideas and dramatic devices in “Famous Victories” reappear throughout Shakespeare’s three Prince Hal plays, and in most cases, they are associated with the same character or situation as in the earlier play.
Elizabethan printer Thomas Creede registered “Famous Victories” in 1594 and printed it in 1598, but there is no direct evidence of the play’s composition date. The date that Jiménez proposes is based on statements of Oxford’s contemporaries about his creative activities and level of education, and on the location of the play with respect to the remainder of the Shakespeare canon.
The remaining evidence for a composition date in the early 1560s is the place of “Famous Victories” in the chronology of the entire Shakespeare canon. The paucity of legal issues and legal language is convincing evidence, but not the only evidence, that Oxford wrote it before his exposure to the law at Gray’s Inn, where he matriculated in 1567.
This issue of The Oxfordian reviews three books by university-affiliated academics published during the last two years by Cornell University Press (via its imprint Northern Illinois University Press), Palgrave Macmillan, and Guernica Editions.
All three academic authors — Donald Ostrowski, Ph.D., historian and lecturer at Harvard University Extension School, Sky Gilbert, Ph.D., Professor of English and theatre studies at the University of Guelph (Ontario, Canada), and Michael Wainwright, Ph.D., lecturer and research associate at Royal Holloway, University of London (U.K.) — hold that Edward de Vere (Oxford) is the real author of the Shakespeare canon.
Other research papers in this volume of The Oxfordian include a monograph by independent scholar Michael Hyde, Ph.D., titled “Calgreyhounds and the First Folios of Jonson and Shakespeare.” Hyde examines an unusual piece of contemporary evidence: the use of heraldry and its emblems in the published works of Ben Jonson and Shakespeare.
In his paper, Hyde seeks to determine if the unique use of “calgreyhound” emblems by the 13th, 15th, and 16th Earls of Oxford — and their presence in the First Folios of Jonson and Shakespeare — implies that Jonson and the Herbert brothers who published the famous First Folio of Shakespeare employed a visual piece of evidence that points to the 17th Earl of Oxford as the real Shakespeare.
An article by Richard Waugaman, M.D., delves into Shakespeare’s dramatic methodology using real-life figures to communicate to a variety of audiences, including Queen Elizabeth herself. Waugaman investigates whether the comic figure of Sir John Falstaff, was based mostly on Elizabeth’s father, King Henry VIII.
An article by Professor Gilbert (noted above) explores whether Oxford was a medievalist whose plays and poems employ rhetoric as propounded by the Greek philosopher Hermogenes. Professor Gilbert examines Shakespeare’s philosophical position in light of the evolving spirit of the age.
The Oxfordian was founded, and edited during its first ten volumes (1998–2007), by Stephanie Hopkins Hughes. Volumes 11–16 (2009–14) were edited by Michael Egan. Volumes 17–19 (2015–17) were edited by Chris Pannell. The current editor, since 2018 (Volume 20), is Gary Goldstein.